Raphinha of FC Barcelona (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona attacker Raphinha is clearly one of the hottest commodities on the transfer market heading into the summer window.

The player has been exceptional for the Spanish club this season, and he has attracted the attention of Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. He has 30 goals and 23 assists this season.

He has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the 28-year-old attacker is currently negotiating a contract extension with Barcelona, but the Spanish club would be open to selling him for a fee of around €80-90 million if contract talks fall through.

Raphinha’s current contract runs until 2027. However, due to financial constraints, Barcelona have not been able to meet the player’s salary demands. The attacker will have to lower his demands in order for the extension to go through.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs are willing to pay for him. The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best attackers in involved football, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for them.

Arsenal and Chelsea have emerged as strong contenders for the player’s potential return to the Premier League.

Raphinha would improve Arsenal, Chelsea & Liverpool

Arsenal need a dynamic attacker like him who will add goals and creativity to the side. They have not been able to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, due to the lack of quality depth. The Brazilian could transform them in the attack. He has played in the Premier League with Leeds United and he knows the league well. He could make an instant impact if he joins the North London club.

Similarly, Chelsea need more quality in the wide areas as well. The South American would be a major upgrade on Mykhailo Mudryk, who has been underwhelming since his big money arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could use a world-class attacker like him as well. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have been quite underwhelming this season, and Luis Diaz has been linked with an exit in recent months.