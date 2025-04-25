Report: Arsenal rival Liverpool for transfer of Real Madrid’s “most talented” player

Rodrygo Goes, Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid's win over Atletico Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival Liverpool for Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes this summer.

The talented Brazil international has often been something of an underrated figure at the Bernabeu, perhaps unfortunately overlooked a little due to the big names around him.

While Rodrygo has often shone for Real Madrid, he happens to also have big names like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior as teammates in attack.

Still, Jude Bellingham has previously described Rodrygo as the most talented player in this Real Madrid squad, as per the video clip below…

“He’s probably the most gifted player in the squad.” Jude Bellingham praises Rodrygo and shares his thoughts on the Kylian Mbappé and Vini Jr. duo ? pic.twitter.com/lzJHc0S3Jr — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 19, 2025

Rodrygo might well be tempted to go somewhere where he could be the main man, and it seems that Arsenal might be emerging as an option for him.

According to Fichajes, the 24-year-old is one of a few names at Madrid being looked at by the Gunners, while he’s also recently been linked with Liverpool by Todo Fichajes.

Rodrygo Goes transfer could solve a few issues in Arsenal’s attack

Rodrygo can play as a striker or on either flank, so it’s obvious he could be immediately very useful to Mikel Arteta if he joined this summer.

Fichajes note that Rodrygo looks like a difficult target, but it makes sense that AFC are at least considering him.

Arteta needs more of a natural goal-scorer than Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus to lead the line, so Rodrygo could fulfil that role.

Or if not, the South American forward can also offer an alternative to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the left or right-hand side.

Rodrygo’s presence would give Arsenal more rotation options, which could in theory help the club cope better with injuries next season.

Havertz, Jesus and Saka have all had really long-term injuries this season and that’s undoubtedly hurt the north London giants’ title challenge.

Rodrygo could also be a good option for Liverpool, who will surely look for an upgrade on the unconvincing Darwin Nunez up front this summer.