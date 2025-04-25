“Just announce it” – Peter Crouch makes major Liverpool transfer claim that won’t “go down well”

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Peter Crouch (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images, YouTube)

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has been discussing what he thinks is really going on with the Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer saga.

The England international is coming towards the end of his contract with the Reds, potentially leaving him free to walk out of Anfield on a Bosman this summer.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were recently both coming towards free agency as well, but have now officially put pen to paper on new contracts.

Alexander-Arnold remains perilously close to the end of his current deal, however, and it seems to be a bit of an open secret that he’s set to join Real Madrid.

Even if it’s not been officially announced yet, that’s what BBC Sport and numerous others have been reporting.

Speaking in the video below, Crouch made it clear that he thinks this is one of those deals that has clearly been decided in advance, even if the official announcement won’t come just yet…

Trent Alexander-Arnold surely heading for Real Madrid transfer

Discussing Alexander-Arnold’s situation, Crouch asked why wouldn’t the 26-year-old just make an announcement if he was going to stay, and save himself the grief he’s been getting?

LFC fans won’t be happy that this saga has dragged on, but at the same time he’s surely stalling on an official announcement so that he doesn’t get even more stick from the club’s supporters.

“I don’t think anyone’s naive enough to think that [Trent has already decided his future is] not the case,” Crouch said.

“I think, you know these things get sorted in advance and I think that will be the case.

“Otherwise, why would you sit there and take the grief that you’re getting when you know you can just announce it and and stop all that – if there isn’t another agenda.

“[Announcing a departure] officially, that’s not going to go down well, to say the least, if I’m being perfectly honest.”

It will be a big blow to lose Alexander-Arnold, but there’s no doubt he’ll be an exciting signing for Real Madrid, and it’s easy to see why he might be tempted by the opportunity to move to the Bernabeu.