“Key meeting” next week as Manchester United line up double Premier League transfer swoop

Liam Delap and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Richard Pelham, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly set for a key meeting next week to discuss the details of the potential Matheus Cunha transfer from Wolves.

As well as the Brazilian forward, the Red Devils also seem set to make Ipswich Town’s talented young English striker Liam Delap one of their main targets in attack this summer.

That’s according to the latest information from Ben Jacobs via his official account on X, formerly Twitter.

See below as Jacobs provides an update on Man Utd’s pursuit of Cunha, with key discussions likely to take place next week, and with Delap looking likely to be the next name on United’s list…

Nothing done yet between Manchester United and Cunha. Brazilian wants the move, and #MUFC optimistic. However, financials haven't been agreed, or even discussed yet. Key meeting likely next week. United trying to do Cunha and Delap early, and able to fund both, before outgoings. https://t.co/TA49ey7W9k — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 24, 2025

Jacobs claims United are keen to get deals done early for both Cunha and Delap, and that would certainly be a strong start to the summer if they could do it.

It’s been a terrible season at Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim’s side sitting all the way down in 14th in the Premier League table, so a strong transfer window is desperately needed.

Manchester United look set to revamp their struggling attack this summer

It makes sense that MUFC seem to be focusing on strengthening up front as one of their top priorities for early on this summer.

Even if Amorim could do with new additions in almost every position, it’s arguably attack where this United side looks weakest.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee haven’t really worked out since joining, while it seems likely that others like Marcus Rashford and Antony will move on.

Cunha and Delap could go some way to solving this problem for United, though some fans might feel they arguably need a third signing in that area of the pitch.

There’s been a report from the Sun stating that United could even offer Hojlund in a swap deal for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, who could be another fine addition to the squad, whilst also offering the club a way to offload Hojlund.