Exclusive: Eight clubs make contact over signing Man United star who wants more playing time

Victor Lindelof lining up with Manchester United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is attracting interest from as many as eight clubs ahead of this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The Sweden international is close to becoming a free agent and will not be offered a new contract by Man Utd, sparking interest from the Premier League and beyond.

Fulham, Everton, West Ham and Wolves have all been in contact over a potential free transfer swoop for Lindelof, sources have revealed to CaughtOffside.

One of those clubs could be the most likely next destination for Lindelof, whose priority is understood to be staying in England.

However, the 30-year-old also has suitors in the form of Juventus, Inter Milan and his former club Benfica.

Victor Lindelof edging closer to free transfer out of Manchester United

Lindelof has been a solid and reliable servant for United down the years, though he’s never quite looked good enough to be a regular starter for a top club.

It now makes sense that the Red Devils seem prepared to part ways with the experienced centre-back at the end of this season.

Ruben Amorim will likely be keen to make plenty of changes to this struggling squad, and he already has numerous other defensive players ahead of Lindelof in the pecking order anyway.

Still, Lindelof looks like a decent option for a number of clubs as a free agent, so it’s not too surprising to see that he’s received a lot of offers.

MUFC fans will surely only wish Lindelof well at his next club, though one imagines they’ll prefer not to see him lining up for one of their rivals.