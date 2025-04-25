Villa decide whether to sign Rashford or Asensio permanently

Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly more likely to sign Marco Asensio than Marcus Rashford this summer, according to latest reports.

Villa did some superb January business to bring in both Asensio and Rashford on loan in January, with the former joining from Paris Saint-Germain and the latter joining from Manchester United until the end of the season.

According to Give Me Sport, Villa now seem to be focusing on signing Asensio permanently as their priority, with Rashford perhaps set to go back to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if this is a final decision from the club just yet, but this news comes as Rashford has also been linked with other clubs such as Tottenham ahead of the summer.

What does the future hold for Marcus Rashford after impressive Aston Villa loan?

Rashford has done well during his time at Villa Park, and it’s perhaps a bit surprising that Unai Emery and co. might not be particularly desperate to keep him permanently.

The England international was a star performer for Man Utd for many years and it seems like a change of scene has done him the world of good.

However, perhaps Villa have other plans and would prefer to build around Asensio for the long term.

Rashford looks like he could still be a good option for clubs like Spurs, so United can at least be glad to have been able to put the 27-year-old in the proverbial shop window for the last few months.

Even if Villa don’t end up keeping Rashford, at least United and Rashford can look back at this spell and see that it wasn’t a waste.