A detailed view of a 'half and half' scarf, seen prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Girona FC and Arsenal FC. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has established himself as an important player for Real Madrid, and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit are prepared to let him leave. According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are looking at multiple Real Madrid players, and they could look to make a move for Arda Guler and Rodrygo Goes as well.

It is no secret that Arsenal need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old French International would be the ideal acquisition for them. He is a tactically versatile player who is capable of operating in multiple roles. The player is highly rated at the Spanish club, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has described him as a “special player” in the past with “extraordinary qualities”.

The midfielder is on the radar of Manchester City as well.

Eduardo Camavinga would be a superb addition

Jorginho and Thomas Partey are expected to move on in the summer, and Arsenal need to replace them. Signing the La Liga star would be the ideal acquisition. Apart from his physicality and technical attributes as a player, his winning experience could prove to be invaluable for Arsenal as well. He has won the league title in Spain and the Champions League as well.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince Real Madrid to sell the player in the summer. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and Arsenal might have to pay a premium to get the deal done.

The Gunners have come close to winning the league title in the last couple of seasons, and they will be hoping to go all the way next year. They need top-class players at their disposal to overtake the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. Camavinga could be a transformative addition for them.