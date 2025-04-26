Enzo Maresca and Kevin De Bruyne (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images, Reuters)

Chelsea will be busy this summer, and of the needs that Enzo Maresca has is for more experience to be added to his squad. But despite this, one of the Premier League’s greatest ever midfielders does not appear to feature heavily on their shortlist for the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea have a very young squad, and their lack of experience has shown at times throughout the season. This is why Maresca wants older players added to his squad to create more of a balance, and one of the players that has been on their radar is Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne was notably contracted to Chelsea from 2012 to 2014 before he was sold to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, then Man City signed him 18 months later – and the rest is history. But now that he is leaving the reigning Premier League champions, he could settle back into life in West London.

Chelsea cool interest in Kevin De Bruyne return

But that is not a realistic option as The Telegraph have reported that Chelsea are unlikely to make a move for De Bruyne. It is noted that the Belgian’s arrival would create problems for Maresca in trying to fit him and Cole Palmer into the same team.

Chelsea will look to add more experience in the summer, but club bosses are said to be eyeing moves for players that are slightly younger but have a considerable number of matches under their belt. Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi have been mentioned as players that fall into this category as options to improve the central defensive options that Maresca has at his disposal.

It remains to be seen where De Bruyne ends up in the summer. While staying in the Premier League is a possibility, he is unlikely to do it at Chelsea.