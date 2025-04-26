Marc Guehi (Photo by Getty Images)

Chelsea will be looking to sign at least one central defender this summer, and ex-player Marc Guehi is on their list of possible targets. But completing a deal will not be straightforward as they are facing significant competition for the signature of the Crystal Palace captain.

Crystal Palace may be forced to cash in on Guehi this summer, given that his contract runs out in 2026. And that would mean that they would likely have to accept a significantly reduced offer, especially compared to the ones they rejected from Newcastle prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Understandably, clubs are alerted to this possibility, and in the Premier League, there are at least three suitors for the England international.

Three Premier League clubs keen on Marc Guehi move

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea and Tottenham are eyeing a summer move for Guehi, while Newcastle have also retained their interest from last summer. Crystal Palace will hope that this situation means that they can demand more money for their defender, but there is also the risk that no one buys and he leaves as a free agent in 2026.

It appears that Guehi will have plenty of options for the next step in his career. A return to Chelsea would surely appeal, and the same can be said for Tottenham – especially if he were to arrive as a starter, which could happen if Cristiano Romero, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, were to leave. But it would be at Newcastle where he would have the best chances to be a more important player, which would also come into his thinking.

Crystal Palace appear resigned to losing Guehi this summer, having started their search for his replacement. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.