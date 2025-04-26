“Will be interested in him” – Insider claims Liverpool are targeting a move for Aston Villa star

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer following a green light from incoming manager Arne Slot, according to Football Insider.

Watkins is keen on joining Liverpool, who are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2025–26 season.

Aston Villa are reportedly willing to entertain offers in the region of £50–60 million for Watkins, especially as they consider making Marcus Rashford’s loan move permanent.

Rashford’s arrival has limited Watkins’ playing time, prompting the striker to consider his future

Despite his limited playing time at Villa Park under Emery this season, Watkins has managed to score 15 Premier League goals this season.

Slot is unhappy with his team’s current attacking options at the moment and want to strengthen that area in the summer transfer window.

Former Manchester United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the England international attacker.

“Liverpool have won the league without much pressure,” he told Football Insider.

“Arsenal fell away and Man City have fallen off a cliff, that won’t be the case next season.

“So they know they will need better options in certain positions, and one of those positions is a centre-forward, because the manager isn’t happy with his options.

“They have a few ideas about which players they’re going to look at, and Ollie Watkins is one.

“The reason for that is he’s different to most strikers at the moment because he always wants to stretch the defence, drift wide and run in behind.

“That’s what Liverpool want to do, they want players who can threaten in behind.

“Salah is a perfect example, but that’s also why they signed the likes of Nunez and Diaz because they’re always willing to make those runs.

“Watkins does that very well, so Liverpool will be interested in him.”

Liverpool may face competition to sign Ollie Watkins

In addition to Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea have also expressed interest in Watkins.

However, Liverpool’s status as Premier League champions and the opportunity to be a starting striker under Slot could give them an edge in securing his signature. ​

Watkins’ future remains a topic of keen interest, with Liverpool poised to make a significant move to bring the prolific striker to Anfield.

It would be a statement signing from Slot if Liverpool can pull it off and make them more feared ahead of the next season.

The Reds are looking to replace Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window.

