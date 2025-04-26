Jamie Vardy of Leicester in action during a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The veteran striker is leaving the Foxes after 13 years at the club, and Alex Crook has revealed that a move to Wrexham could be possible in the summer.

The former England international has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and the MLS as well. However, Crook has revealed on talkSPORT that Vardy could be a statement signing for Wrexham in the summer.

“Someone suggested to me this morning that if Wrexham get promoted they are going to make another TV show – don’t rule out Jamie Vardy going there,” Crook told talkSPORT on Friday.

Wrexham could use a player like Jamie Vardy

Wrexham are close to securing three consecutive promotions, and they have an ambitious project. They could look to bring in a quality player like Vardy in the summer. There is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for them.

He has helped Leicester City win domestic trophies and the Premier League title during his time at the club, and he could make a huge impact at Wrexham. Apart from his quality as a player, his leadership skills and winning experience could prove to be invaluable additions to the Wrexham dressing room.

Signing a player of his ability on a free transfer would be a major coup as well. Vardy could be interested in taking up a new challenge in the summer, and joining Wrexham would allow him to stay closer to home.

While there is no doubt that Saudi Arabian clubs and MLS clubs will be able to offer him a lot more money, Wrexham could be an interesting challenge for him. It will be interesting to see what the player decides.