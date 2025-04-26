Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, shows appreciation to the fans. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing the Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Leeds are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old defender, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They are long-term admirers of the player.

The 22-year-old central defender has impressed during his loan spell at Strasbourg, and they have an option to sign him permanently for a fee of around €8 million. It remains to be seen whether the French outfit are prepared to trigger the option.

Meanwhile, Leeds are not the only club keen on the defender, and they will face competition from Premier League side Everton.

The 22-year-old defender could be attracted to the idea of returning to the Premier League next season. Leeds have already secured promotion to the Premier League, and they could be an attractive destination for the player. He will want to play regularly in the top flight, and Leeds will be able to provide him with that opportunity.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Everton could be an attractive destination as well. They need defensive reinforcements in the summer, especially if Jarrad Branthwaite leaves the club in the summer.

Will Nottingham let Andrew Omobamidele leave?

It will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest are prepared to sell the 22-year-old. They are pushing for Champions League qualification themselves, and they will need a deeper squad to do well in the Premier League and the Champions League next year. They might decide to retain the 22-year-old defender if Strasbourg decide not to sign him permanently.

Leeds will have to improve their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to survive in the Premier League. They need to tighten up at the back, and signing a quality defender should be one of their priorities.