The Leeds United badge is seen on a house. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

Leeds United are interested in securing his signature, according to a report from Sport.fr.

The Mali international will be a free agent in the summer, and he has not signed a new deal with Everton yet. Leeds will be hoping to secure his services on a free transfer, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Leeds are hoping to improve their squad substantially during the summer transfer window. Manager Daniel Farke will want to avoid relegation next season, and Leeds need quality players in order for that to happen.

Doucoure has proven himself in the Premier League over the years, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He will add physicality and drive to the Leeds midfield. He will not only help them defensively, but he will also help out in the attack. He has been held as a “terrific” player in the past.

Abdoulaye Doucoure would be a superb addition

Signing an experienced midfielder like him on a free transfer could prove to be a master stroke from Leeds United if they can get the deal done.

The player has proven himself in the Premier League over the years, and he could be open to a new challenge. Joining Leeds could be an exciting opportunity for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in England, and they have an ambitious project. They will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites can convince the midfielder to join them. If they manage to secure his signature on a free transfer, they will have the resources to improve the other areas of their squad as well.