Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manager of Leicester City, gestures during a Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Former Denmark international Brian Laudrup has urged the 24-year-old goalkeeper to leave Leicester City at the end of the season. They have been relegated to the Championship, and Laudrup believes that Hermansen is too good for the Championship.

Speaking to ViaPlay, he said: “He has proven that he is too good for the Championship. In my opinion, he should move on from Leicester. “I think that a year or more in the Championship will neither be conducive to his development nor the opportunity to play for the Danish national team. I expect him to leave Leicester this summer.”

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old has been highly impressive for the Foxes this season, and it will be interesting to see if any club comes in for him in the summer.

He will want to compete at a high level, and playing in the Premier League would be ideal for him.

Leicester must keep Mads Hermansen

Meanwhile, Leicester will be hoping to bounce back strongly next season. They need to hold on to their key players in order to return to the top flight once again. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the 24-year-old goalkeeper to stay at the club beyond this season.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for bigger clubs in the Premier League. Multiple Premier League clubs could be looking at goalkeepers in the summer, and there is unlikely to be any shortage of clubs for the Danish goalkeeper.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is already operating at a high level, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Playing for a big club could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.