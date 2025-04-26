Gregor Kobel (Photo by Maciej Rogowski/Shutterstock.com

Newcastle are expected to be very busy this summer, and one position that is on their list to be addressed is goalkeeper. There have been doubts about Nick Pope’s performances this season, and the England goalkeeper has also been linked with a move away during the upcoming transfer window.

Although the priority for Newcastle is signing a new central defender, right winger and striker, the goalkeeping position is one that is in the thoughts of director of football Paul Mitchell. Pope is 33, and even without his questionable performances and lack of ability with the ball at his feet, he would need to be replaced soon.

James Trafford is a player that Newcastle continue to keep tabs on, but he is not their only target. They are also considering a move for the starting goalkeeper at one of the biggest clubs in the Bundesliga.

Gregor Kobel’s agent heads to Newcastle for talks

As reported by Foot Mercato (via NUFC Feed), the agent of Gregor Kobel is set to travel to Newcastle to hold talks with the Carabao Cup winners. The Borussia Dortmund and Swiss star is also wanted by Chelsea, and it is claimed that they will also have discussions with the representative during his time in England.

Kobel has been Dortmund’s starting goalkeeper since his arrival from Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart in 2021, and at 27, he is in the prime years of his career. Newcastle would see it as an upgrade if he were to arrive, and it could be a signing that helps take them to the next level.

With Newcastle and Chelsea in the race, it could come down to which club finishes inside the Premier League’s top five, and thus qualifies for next season’s Champions League. If the Magpies do that, they would surely have a better chance of getting a deal done.