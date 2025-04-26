Report: Arsenal consider surprise swoop for Chelsea star compared to Eden Hazard

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a surprise move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, as the French international considers his future at Stamford Bridge, according to RMC Sport.

Nkunku, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2023 for £52 million, has struggled to secure a regular starting position, leading to speculation about a potential departure. ​

Manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on players who can operate across multiple positions in the forward line, and Nkunku’s ability to play as a striker or on the wings makes him an attractive prospect.

The Gunners were reportedly eyeing a move for the Frenchman in the January transfer window but the move did not materialise.

Arteta, who is looking for new attackers for his team, could reignite interest in the Chelsea attacker once again.

The Gunners have been linked with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as well who is seen as someone who can solve their goal scoring issues and take them over the line in the Premier League title race.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have a longstanding interest in Nkunku, dating back to his time in the Bundesliga.

The German champions could provide competition to the Gunners in the race to sign the Chelsea attacker.

However, it only depends on the financials of the deal and if they make sense for the Bundesliga giants.

Would Chelsea sell Nkunku to Arsenal?

Chelsea’s willingness to part ways with Nkunku may be influenced by their pursuit of Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

The Blues are reportedly targeting Delap as a potential replacement, with a £30 million release clause becoming active if Ipswich are relegated.

Chelsea attacker Nkunku has been compared to club legend Eden Hazard for his ability to take on players and move past them.

Report: Arsenal plot move for “special” French star with “extraordinary qualities”