Report: Tottenham consider turning to Premier League winning manager

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a sensational move to reappoint Jose Mourinho as their manager, according to Fichajes.

Following a season of underwhelming performances under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs are on the lookout for a more experienced and proven manager and there are few managers with a bigger pedigree than Mourinho in the game right now.

The club’s hierarchy is said to be considering this decision as they aim to restore the standards of the club and the competitiveness of the team.

Postecoglou’s tenure at Tottenham has been marred by inconsistent results and a lack of progress in domestic competitions.

Despite initial optimism, the team’s current standing in the Premier League and early exits from cup tournaments have raised concerns among the club’s leadership.

Although Spurs are still in the Europa League this season and in contention to end the season with silverware, the over all performance of the club as a whole and in particular of the players has been highly disappointing.

It appears like Postecoglou’s position is under serious threat, with the board evaluating potential replacements to revive the squad’s performance.

Jose Mourinho failed in his previous spell at Tottenham

Mourinho, who previously managed Tottenham from 2019 to 2021, is currently at the helm of Turkish side Fenerbahce.

His prior stint with Spurs ended abruptly just days before the Carabao Cup final, a decision that remains controversial among supporters.

Despite the premature conclusion to his previous tenure, Mourinho’s experience and track record of success makes him a compelling candidate for the role.

While Mourinho’s name is prominent in discussions, Tottenham are also exploring other managerial options. Candidates such as Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Fulham’s Marco Silva, and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola have been linked to the club.

Exclusive: Tottenham ready to make summer move for ‘exceptional’ Liverpool target