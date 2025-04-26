“He makes it worse” – Ruben Amorim publicly slams struggling Man United star

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has publicly addressed the ongoing struggles of striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international attacker has only scored three goals in 28 appearances in the Premier League this season.

United have been linked with a move for a new striker due to the disappointing performances of Hojlund this season.

Hojlund, who joined United from Atalanta for a reported £72 million, has faced criticism for his limited goal return this season.​

He was once again poor for the Red Devils in their last defeat in the Premier League which came against Wolves.

Hojlund missed a number of crucial chances and Amorim believes that the attacker makes it worse for himself.

Amorim told reporters, via GOAL:

“A striker needs to score goals… so we try to help him and he is trying really hard and he wants things so bad he makes it worse. He created one situation against Wolverhampton, and he is improving the small things. The goal will come.”

Are Man United going to keep Rasmus Hojlund?

The manager’s comments come amid a challenging season for Man United, who currently sit 14th in the Premier League standings.

Despite the team’s struggles, Amorim remains confident in Hojlund’s potential and is committed to helping him regain form.​

It remains to be seen how long the club will be patient with Hojlund and whether he would be at the club next season when United are currently looking for more than one attacker in the market.

Wolves star Matheus Cunha has become the club’s primary target at the moment and they plan to complete his signing next month.

Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap, who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, is also among the players the Red Devils are targeting this summer.

