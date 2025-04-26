West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Imago)

West Ham will be busy this summer as they aim to recover from a very poor season in the Premier League, so significant squad changes are expected. And possible signing could be someone that they already have on their books.

West Ham were heralded for their business during last summer’s transfer window, and one player to arrive was Carlos Soler. The Spain midfielder joined from PSG on a season-long loan, but despite significant expectations, he has largely struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium.

But Soler himself has appeared to enjoy life at West Ham, and especially under Graham Potter. And as such, he could remain at the club on a permanent basis.

Carlos Soler wants to stay at West Ham on permanent basis

In an interview with the club’s website (via West Ham Zone), Soler has revealed that he would welcome staying at West Ham.

“It’s not been what I expected, nor what the team or the fans expected in terms of the objective, because when I arrived at this big club, the goal was not to be where we are now, the goal was an ambitious project with lots of new players and new coaches and trying to do things better than last year.

“However, I have really enjoyed my season here despite not being in the position that we want to be in. I have enjoyed living here in London, playing with this team and playing in front of this crowd and these incredible fans.

“I’ve always tried to do my best in training and in the games, and sometimes in football it doesn’t happen how you want, but I’ve enjoyed this year here in England, and obviously I would love to be in this league for a lot more years because every player wants to play in the Premier League, and I’m no different.”

Soler has been expected to leave West Ham when his loan deal expires, but his desire to stay could change things.