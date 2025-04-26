Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, looks on. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

West Ham United are keen on signing the former Manchester City Academy graduate CJ Egan-Riley on a free transfer.

According to ExWHUEmployee, West Ham have held talks with the 22-year-old regarding a potential move in the summer.

Egan-Riley will be a free agent in June, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can secure an agreement with him. The 22-year-old is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League, and the opportunity to join West Ham will be quite exciting for him.

The Hammers have a talented squad and an exciting project. They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and it remains to be seen whether they can improve their weaknesses in the summer. They have looked quite vulnerable defensively this season, and signing a quality defender would be a wise decision.

Egan-Riley would be a quality signing

The 22-year-old has been excellent for Burnley, and the Clarets have conceded just 15 goals in the league this season. The English defender has been outstanding for Scott Parker and his side.

Egan-Riley is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a right back. His versatility will be a bonus for West Ham if they can get the deal done. Signing a player of his quality and potential on a free transfer would represent an excellent bargain for the London club.

West Ham will need to improve multiple areas of their squad during the summer transfer window, and signing a talented young defender like Egan Riley on a free transfer will allow them to improve the other areas of their squad as well.

Meanwhile, the player has the physicality and technicality to do well in the top flight, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League if the move goes through.