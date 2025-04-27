Video: Alexis Mac Allister scores superb screamer as Liverpool cruise towards the title

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Tottenham (Sky Sports)

Alexis Mac Allister has scored a beauty for Liverpool as they quickly came from behind to go 2-1 up against Tottenham this afternoon.

The Reds need just a point today to be confirmed as Premier League champions, and it now looks like they’re heading towards an easy win.

Although Dominic Solanke scored to give Spurs a surprise early lead, it’s now 3-1 to Liverpool at the time of writing.

Luis Diaz equalised before this superb effort from Mac Allister below made it 2-1, while Cody Gakpo has since added a third…

"Now you've got to believe them!" ? Alexis Mac Allister with a BEAUTY! ? pic.twitter.com/w7dBZ4raFf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2025

Liverpool fans will be absolutely relishing this moment as they’re set to go level with bitter rivals Manchester United on 20 league titles – the joint highest in English football history.

It’s also special for LFC supporters to be there today to witness this title victory as they weren’t allowed into the stadium for the last success of 2020 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Liverpool making easy work of Tottenham – the trophy is theirs

Even if Liverpool had somehow lost today, there would be more opportunities for them to get over the line as Arsenal are now so far behind.

Still, Spurs aren’t even doing that much to prevent the inevitable, with Liverpool just too good for Ange Postecoglou’s struggling side.

The Australian tactician must be under growing pressure at Tottenham after such a poor campaign, with this team hovering close to the relegation zone.

In the last decade or so, you could expect THFC to put up a bit more of a fight in a big game like this, but it doesn’t look like there’s much danger of them doing anything of note today.

Liverpool fans will be loving it, as it looks like there could even be the potential there for them to wrap up the title in style with a big victory.