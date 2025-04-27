Classy moment as Arne Slot chants Jurgen Klopp’s name with Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has today sealed the remarkable achievement of winning the Premier League title in his first year in charge of the Reds.

This time last year, Reds fans must have been really worried about the future as Jurgen Klopp stepped down from his position at Anfield.

The German tactician is a Liverpool legend and looked like he’d be extremely tough to replace, as it’s never easy to be the man to come in next after such a respected and celebrated figure.

Slot has worked wonders at Liverpool, however, and he took to the pitch to celebrate after the final whistle of the Tottenham game today.

LFC thrashed Spurs 5-1 to confirm their 20th league title, and Slot took a classy moment to acknowledge his predecessor Klopp with this chant…

Jurgen Klopp ? Arne Slot pic.twitter.com/Rj4YAmlPAe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2025

Klopp chanted Slot’s name when he bid farewell to the Liverpool fans at the end of last season, and now Slot has returned the favour.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be loving this, as it’s worth remembering just how much Klopp himself will have contributed to this title success.

Jurgen Klopp set Liverpool up for further success

Klopp only won the Premier League once during his time in charge of Liverpool, though he also enjoyed further success by winning the Champions League and other major trophies like the FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.

As well as that, Klopp was unlucky to finish second to Manchester City with over 90 points on two occasions, with just Pep Guardiola’s freakishly good team stopping him from winning even more.

Klopp then left Slot a very good team, with barely any new signings made before this title success.

Federico Chiesa joined late on last summer but hasn’t played much, while Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed for next season, spending one more year at Valencia.

This is mostly Klopp’s team, and Slot has just perfected it.