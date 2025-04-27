Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and Chelsea are keen on securing his signature.

According to TBR Football, Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the French defender as well, but Chelsea absolutely love him.

The Blues have tried to sign him in the past, but the defender chose to join Barcelona instead. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal done this time around.

It is no secret that Chelsea need defensive reinforcements. They need to find an upgrade on players like Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi. Chelsea have been vulnerable defensively, and Kounde could help them tighten up at the back. The La Liga defender is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a full-back. His versatility will be a bonus for Chelsea if they can get the deal done.

Arsenal and Liverpool want to sign Jules Kounde

Meanwhile, Arsenal need more defensive depth as well, and the 26-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. Apart from being a quality defender, he is quite impressive with his distribution. He could be the ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Links with Liverpool are not a surprise either. They need to start planning for the future, and the 26-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. He is at the peak of his powers, and he could be an upgrade on Joe Gomez, who has been injury-prone since joining Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s, and he might need to be replaced soon. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs managed to get the deal done.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the player, and he will want to join a competitive club capable of winning trophies.