Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal celebrates their team scoring. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga, and multiple clubs are keen on him. According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, Manchester United and Manchester City are keen on the player, but he is most likely to join Arsenal in the end.

Arsenal could use a quality backup goalkeeper and 23-year-old could compete with David Raya for the starting spot. He has been outstanding in Liga and he has the quality to establish himself as a key player in the Premier League as well. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Raya at the London club. His arrival could sort out their goalkeeping department for the foreseeable future.

The player has a release clause of €25 million in his contract, and it could rise to €30 million if the transfer is not completed before the last 15 days of the transfer window. Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and they should look to complete the sign in quickly.

Garcia has all the attributes to develop into a top class goalkeeper. He could be an asset for Arsenal in the long-term.

Man United and Man City want Joan Garcia

Meanwhile, it is no secret that Manchester United need a quality goalkeeper. Andre Onana has been very disappointing and his errors have cost the valuable points. They need to bring in an upgrade on the former Inter Milan star, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign Garcia.

As far as Manchester City are concerned, Ederson has been linked with a move away from the club, and he will have to be replaced adequately. He has been exceptional for the Premier League champions, and they need to fill the void left by him.