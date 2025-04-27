Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks to Cole Palmer during a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap at the end of the season, and they believe that Cole Palmer could play a key role in convincing the attacker to join.

Palmer and Delap played together during their time at Manchester City, and Chelsea believe that Palmer could help get the deal across the line.

Graeme Bailey revealed to TBR: “Indeed, people at Chelsea feel he could play a part in attracting Liam Delap, they know each other well from their time together at Manchester City and that can only help.”

It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in a quality striker and would be a superb addition. Despite Ipswich’s struggles this season, the young attacker has proven himself in the Premier League, and he has established himself as one of the finest young attacking talents in the country.

Chelsea have been overly dependent on Nicolas Jackson and Palmer for goals. They need more depth on the side, and signing another striker would be a wise decision. Delap has the quality to play for the big clubs, and he could develop into a reliable performer for Chelsea.

Cole Palmer needs more support

Meanwhile, Palmer has not been at his best in recent weeks, and he has 14 goals in all competitions. He was outstanding for Chelsea last season, and there is no doubt that he is a world-class talent. The player is aware of his dip in form, and he is looking to bounce back strongly.

Chelsea will need more quality in the attack if they want to fight for major trophies. If they can sign Delap in the summer, he could transform their attacking unit.

Meanwhile, Manchester United want to sign the Ipswich striker as well. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been underwhelming, and they need to be replaced in the summer. It will be interesting to see if Palmer can help Chelsea beat Manchester United to the signing of the Ipswich Striker.