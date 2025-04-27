Enzo Maresca celebrates with fans. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has done quite well for the German club, and his performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal as well. However, journalist Graeme Bailey has now revealed on TBR football that Chelsea are frontrunners to get the deal done.

The Blues have already held talks regarding a potential move, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The player has 12 goals and five assists in all competitions, and he will cost £70 million this summer.

The player has been linked with Liverpool as well.

“There have been conversations,” Bailey TBR Football. “Gittens wants to come back to the Premier League – he’s ready now. So it’s a real possibility. “There have been talks about him recently, and it’s been progressing in recent weeks. He could very well be the one.”

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay up, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. They need to add more attacking depth to the side, and the 20-year-old would be the ideal long-term investment. He will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the Chelsea attack. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the player. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at a higher level.

Arsenal want to sign Jamie Gittens

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use more depth in the attacking unit as well. They have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to the lack of depth on the side. Gittens will be an excellent acquisition for them. Arsenal have the finances to get the deal done as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join them instead of Chelsea.

Arsenal are certainly better-placed to fight for major trophies compared to the Blues. It remains to be seen whether the player is attracted to the idea of joining them.