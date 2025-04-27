Djordje Petrovic of Chelsea celebrates their sides victory with team mates. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing the Chelsea goalkeeper Djorjde Petrovic at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is currently on loan at French club Strasbourg, and he has done quite well for them this season. The goalkeeper has 10 clean sheets to his name. The German champions are keen on securing his signature, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

A report from Kicker claims that they are willing to spend a substantial amount of money on the 25-year-old. The goalkeeper is not a key player for Chelsea, and he might not be a regular starter for the next season. It would make sense for the London club to cash in on him and invest the proceeds on a new goalkeeper.

Djordje Petrovic could be useful for Chelsea

They need to bring in an upgrade on Robert Sanchez in the summer. It remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to give regular starting opportunities to Petrovic next season. In that case, the 25-year-old could be open to staying at Stamford Bridge.

Either way, he will look to sort out his future in the summer and focus on his football. He needs to stay at the club where he will play regularly. If Chelsea cannot provide him with opportunities, he should look to leave in the summer. The 25-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him.

The player has been linked with Aston Villa recently.

As for Leverkusen, they are looking to improve the squad in the summer and signing a quality goalkeeper is a priority for them. It will be interesting to see if they can convince Chelsea to sell the player in the summer.