Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions on Sunday after a 5-1 demolition of Tottenham at Anfield, which meant that it was a rather miserable afternoon for Man United icon Gary Neville, who was part of Sky Sports’ coverage for the match.

Neville was on co-commentating duty for the match, but he was also involved in the pre-match build-up alongside presenter David Jones and pundits Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Redknapp. He was planned to return alongside them once the full time whistle was blown, but he made it clear that he would be leaving Anfield immediately if Liverpool got the result they needed to be confirmed as the new champions of England.

Gary Neville ditches Sky Sports after Liverpool win

“No. There is no point in me coming down here again. I think the Liverpool fans probably won’t let me get out of the commentary box!”

It has been a wonderful season for Liverpool, even if they fell short in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Arne Slot has done what so few managers have when coming to the Premier League, that being winning it in their debut campaign. And the task for him and his players will now be to follow it up in 2025-26.

Now that the Premier League is effectively at an end for Liverpool despite having four more Premier League fixtures to be played, supporters’ attention are likely to now turn towards the summer transfer window, which will open in June. There is expected to be considerable changes made to Slot’s squad, with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz tipped as players that could leave. And if they were to do so, upgrades would be pursued by sporting director Richard Hughes.