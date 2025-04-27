Talks held: Chelsea taking steps to sign €50m Liverpool & Man Utd target

Enzo Maresca and Jamie Gittens (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly in talks over a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens ahead of the summer.

The talented 20-year-old looks likely to be on the move in the near future, with Sky Germany previously linking him with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Gittens now seems to be emerging as a priority for Chelsea, with talkSPORT reporting that the west London giants have entered into talks to sign the England Under-21 international.

This follows Christian Falk exclusively revealing to CaughtOffside that Chelsea were emerging as the favourites for Gittens’ signature this summer.

Falk also told us that Gittens’ asking price had now fallen to something in the region of just €50m, which looks like a potential bargain.

Jamie Gittens transfer could make up for poor decisions by Chelsea last summer

Gittens looks a necessary signing for CFC this summer after so many poor decisions made in that department last year.

Chelsea ended up signing Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto in the attacking midfield department, but none of them have really worked out.

Sancho and Neto have been inconsistent, while Felix was so poor he was quickly sent out on loan to AC Milan in January.

Gittens could surely become a starter in this Chelsea side, with some question marks over others like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk in that area of the pitch as well.

It’s a blow for BVB to losing another top player, but we’ve often seen them cash in on their biggest names down the years.

Gittens has done well during his time in Germany and it will now be intriguing to see how he fares if he returns to English football.

Liverpool and United could also surely do well to sign Gittens, however, with the Reds perhaps in need of more depth after the lack of impact by Federico Chiesa, and the poor injury record of Diogo Jota.

MUFC, meanwhile, have both Marcus Rashford and Antony out on loan and surely unlikely to return after doing so badly at Old Trafford, with Gittens a clear upgrade on both.