Absolute scenes as Liverpool fans are already celebrating title number 20 ahead of Tottenham game

Liverpool fans celebrating in the streets

Liverpool fans are already out in great numbers and in great voice as they prepare for today’s big game against Tottenham at Anfield.

The Reds need just one point this afternoon to be confirmed as Premier League champions, making it title number 20 in total.

Given Spurs’ poor form, it’s not too surprising that plenty of Liverpool fans are clearly very confident that today will be the day that Arne Slot’s team claim the title.

See below as the party atmosphere has already started, with the streets packed with a sea of red in preparation for what could be a memorable afternoon at Anfield…

Absolute scenes as fans line the roads as Liverpool's team bus heads to Anfield ?? pic.twitter.com/JjUPOXMQIb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2025

OH WHEN THE REDS! pic.twitter.com/PbiKhZkk8B — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 27, 2025

Liverpool fans will no doubt want to savour this occasion as they weren’t able to be at Anfield when the club last won the title back in 2019/20.

On that occasion, Jurgen Klopp’s men lifted the trophy in an empty stadium due to restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, though there were still plenty of fans who made their way to party outside the ground.

Today, though, it’s a proper party for Liverpool!

My word that was special. pic.twitter.com/6QqRO3qs5z — Slotoholic (@Slotoholic) April 27, 2025

What a first season for Arne Slot as Liverpool manager

Slot replaced Klopp as Liverpool manager last summer, and though he looked like a fine appointment, few would have expected the Dutch tactician to make such an immediate impact.

Klopp’s side were also in the title race last season, but ended up finishing third with a late drop-off in form, and Slot has done remarkably well to turn this team around.

A surprise drop-off from Manchester City has perhaps made things easier, while Arsenal have also not been quite the same due to a long list of injuries.

Still, Slot also guided this Liverpool side to the Carabao Cup final, where they were a little unlucky to lose to Newcastle, and they also finished top of the league phase of the Champions League before an unlucky exit on penalties against PSG in the round of 16.

It will be interesting to see what Slot can continue to do at Liverpool, but this superb start deserves a big celebration today.