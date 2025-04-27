Liverpool 2024/25 season player ratings as sensational Salah seals swift Slot success

Liverpool players celebrate after winning the title (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the new champions of England, confirming their Premier League title victory on Sunday afternoon with a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham at Anfield.

The Reds look like deserved champions after a major drop-off from Manchester City this season, which was perhaps inevitable at some point after remarkably winning four in a row.

Liverpool have now gone level with Manchester United on 20 titles, making them the joint-most successful English club, and the celebrations already started at Anfield before kick-off today.

So, how did Liverpool’s players do in this superb success in Arne Slot’s first season in charge? Read on for our 2024/25 Liverpool player ratings…

Alisson Becker

Another great season for Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper – the Reds may be preparing for Giorgi Mamardashvili to come in this summer, but good luck getting Alisson out of the starting XI! 8/10.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

While there’s been so much talk about his future as he nears the end of his contract, he’s been superb on the pitch as always, and if this is his farewell to Anfield, then at least he’s doing it with a second Premier League winners’ medal. 8/10.

Andrew Robertson

Perhaps one weak link in Slot’s first choice line up, Andrew Robertson may be a Liverpool legend, but this is probably his last hurrah as he’s often looked a bit past his peak this season. 6.5/10.

Virgil van Dijk

Still up there with the very best central defenders in the world, Virgil van Dijk has once again been a real leader at the back for LFC this season, and he’s now got his first Premier League trophy as club captain! 8.5/10.

Ibrahima Konate

A solid and consistent partner for Van Dijk, it’s been a fine campaign from Ibrahima Konate, and he’s now a Premier League champion for the first time. 7.5/10.

Ryan Gravenberch

One of Liverpool’s most improved players, Ryan Gravenberch was mostly pretty underwhelming last season but has stepped up immensely this term to become a vital part of their midfield. 8/10.

Alexis Mac Allister

A classy passer with an eye for the occasional spectacular goal, it’s been a great season for Alexis Mac Allister, and he fully deserves to be picking up a winners’ medal. 7.5/10.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Not the most consistent performer, but still someone who’s provided plenty of moments of quality for Liverpool throughout the season. 7/10.

Luis Diaz

With 12 goals and five assists in the Premier League, Luis Diaz more than made his mark in the Liverpool attack, including his equalising goal in today’s thrashing of Tottenham. 8/10.

Cody Gakpo

A talented player who has certainly contributed to this title triumph, even if there’s probably still room to improve if he wants to keep his place in future. 7/10.

Mohamed Salah

Just sensational, his best season in a Liverpool shirt? With 28 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah deserves this title more than anyone else, and one imagines it’s going to lead to a host of individual awards as well! 9.5/10.

Darwin Nunez

A weak link in the Liverpool attack, and no longer a starter, Darwin Nunez scored some important goals for Liverpool this season, but overall it’s been one to forget and probably his final campaign at Anfield. 6/10.

Curtis Jones

Had some great moments earlier on in the season, but slightly faded as the campaign went on. Still a useful squad player, though. 7/10.

Diogo Jota

Just six goals and three assists, it wasn’t the best season for Diogo Jota, even if he’s a decent squad player to have around. Probably too injury-prone to have much of a long-term future at the club. 6.5/10.