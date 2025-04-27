Ruben Amorim (Photo by REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Man United will be busy during the summer transfer window, and one item on their agenda is to bring in a new starting striker. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled this season, and that has promoted club bosses to make the signing of a new striker a priority.

There have been many names linked with Man United in recent months, including the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, who could link back up with Ruben Amorim, and Liam Delap, who is now available at a reduced price due to Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League. But the man that looks most likely to head to Old Trafford this summer is Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been on Man United’s radar for a while, and now looks to be the time that they will try to bring him in. But despite the fact that he is expected to leave Napoli once his Galatasaray loan spell comes to an end, it will not be straightforward for an agreement to be reached.

Man United need to sell before they can sign Victor Osimhen

That is because Man United are not yet able to sign Osimhen, as reported by TEAMtalk. Due to a tight situation with PSR, there will need to be sales at Old Trafford before they can think about making a move for the Nigerian striker.

There are many players that could leave Man United this summer, including the likes of Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Christian Eriksen. Club bosses will be keen to raise as much money as possible to ensure that Osimhen can join. And they will also be eyeing up further deals for the likes of Matheus Cunha, who currently looks destined to leave Wolves for the 20-time English champions.