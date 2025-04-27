Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during training. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, and they could offer £34 million for him at the end of the season.

According to a report from Inter Live, the Premier League giants are keen on signing the Netherlands International from the Italian champions, and they are already preparing an offer for him. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The 29-year-old can operate as a right-back as well as a wing-back. He could help out at both ends of the pitch, and his experience could prove to be vital as well. The player has been linked with Manchester United in the past as well. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line this time around.

Denzel Dumfries could fancy Man United move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for Dumfries, and he will look to prove himself in English football. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will look to win major trophies with the Red Devils. He has already won the league title in Italy, and he might look to take up a new challenge in the summer.

If Manchester United can sign him for the reported offer of £34 million, it could be a clever investment. The player has the quality and the experience to improve them in the short term.

Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively, and they could use more help in the attack as well. The 29-year-old could solve both problems for them. His ability to slot into multiple roles will be a bonus.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on his teammate Yann Bisseck as well. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for the two players.