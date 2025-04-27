Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during a Premier League match (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old central defender is highly rated across Europe, and the Londoners are hoping to get the deal done. According to a report via Fichajes, Mikel Arteta has asked Arsenal to sign the player this summer, and the London club have already made contact with his agents.

Arsenal have been tracking the talented young defender for over a year.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The 20-year-old has impressed in La Liga this season, and he has the ability to develop into a quality defender in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal could be quite exciting. They could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies in the coming season.

The Spanish defender will certainly fancy his chances of establishing himself as a key player for Arsenal in the long term. The Gunners need more depth in the defensive unit, and the 20-year-old would be a long-term investment.

Arsenal could nurture Yarek Gasiorowski into a star

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with an official offer to sign the player in the coming weeks. They have the resources to get the deal done, and convincing the player to join them should not be too difficult either.

Regular football in England could help the 20-year-old improve further. Arsenal have done well to nurture young players, and they could play a key role in his development. Gasiorowski could develop into a top-class Premier League defender with the right guidance.

If Arsenal can sign the player for a reasonable amount of money in the summer, the deal could look like a major bargain in the long term.