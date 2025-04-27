Mohamed Salah celebrates with a selfie after scoring for Liverpool in Spurs thrashing

Mohamed Salah celebrates with a selfie after scoring for Liverpool against Tottenham

Mohamed Salah scored to make it 4-1 to Liverpool against Tottenham in what is turning into an absolute thrashing at Anfield this afternoon.

At the time of writing, the Reds are 5-1 up and cruising towards a victory that will see them confirmed as Premier League champions for the 2024/25 season.

Salah was clearly feeling the celebratory mood as he took a selfie in front of the Anfield crowd after finding the back of the net against Spurs.

See below as the Egypt international took in the moment with the Kop behind him…

? – MO SALAH TAKING A SELFIE WITH THE LIVERPOOL FANS! pic.twitter.com/kg0mzM6rWg — The Touchline | Football Coverage (@TouchlineX) April 27, 2025

? – MO SALAH TAKING MULTIPLE SELFIES WITH THE LIVERPOOL FANS! pic.twitter.com/JdYGjpQXIZ — The Touchline | Football Coverage (@TouchlineX) April 27, 2025

It’s been a superb season for Salah, and he’s proven too hot to handle once again with a delightful solo effort in this afternoon’s game against Tottenham.

LFC fans will be grateful the club finally tied him down to a new contract recently as it had looked like being a bit of a worrying situation heading into the summer.

Mohamed Salah has been sensational in Liverpool’s title victory

Salah has stood out in Arne Slot’s side this season as they close in on their 20th league title in their history.

The 32-year-old is now on 35 goals and 23 assists in total this season, which is sure to go down as one of his best yet at Anfield.

Salah is clearly not slowing down with age, and it’s vital that Liverpool managed to get him to sign a new deal.

As he’s shown once again this afternoon, there’s simply no replacing a player like this.

Liverpool have had a lot of heroes in this title-winning team this season, but few can take as much credit as Salah as he enjoys himself again this afternoon.