Liverpool confirmed themselves as Premier League champions on Sunday, much to the delight of their supporters. Congratulatory messages poured in for the 20-time English champions, including from the man that has regularly been their nemesis over the last decade.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were runners-up to Pep Guardiola’s Man City on multiple occasions, but this season, they managed to get the best of them – and everyone else in the Premier League. And the achievement that not gone unnoticed by the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager.

Pep Guardiola praises Liverpool for Premier League title win

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via The Mirror) after Man City’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup semi-final tie at Wembley, Guardiola issued a congratulatory message to Liverpool, whilst also issuing his hope that his side can challenge for the title next season.

“Before I start, on behalf of myself and all the club, we want to congratulate Liverpool or their Premier League victory. It’s well deserved, no doubts about that.

“They are a fantastic team. For one year, they’re going to retain the title and hopefully next season we can be better to compete until the end, which this season was not possible. So congratulations to Liverpool.”

It has certainly been a tough season for Man City, although a victory over Crystal Palace in next month’s FA Cup final would restore some pride for Guardiola and his side. There is little doubt that they will be fighting back at the top of the table in the coming years, especially as there are expected to be significant changes made to their squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

But for now, they will be focusing on ensuring that they also finish inside the top five in the Premier League, which would mean Champions League qualification once again.