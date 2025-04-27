“Pent up frustrations” – Journalist noticed something about Man Utd star against Bournemouth

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring for Man Utd against Bournemouth (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund ended a poor run of form by scoring a late equaliser against Bournemouth this afternoon.

And according to journalist Laurie Whitwell, some pent up frustrations came out in Hojlund’s celebration.

See below for the Athletic writer’s post on X as he perhaps suggests Hojlund has shown how frustrated he’s been at Old Trafford in recent times…

Playing against 10 men for nearly 30 minutes + failing to score would have been another low for this #MUFC team. Hojlund with a smart touch to Ugarte’s shot + pent up frustrations came out. Shaw, Hojlund, Garnacho looked shattered at FT. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) April 27, 2025

It’s not clear if Whitwell is referring to Hojlund’s frustrations about not playing well, or if it could mean he’s generally unsure about his future at United.

The Denmark international perhaps seems unlikely to carry on playing regularly for Ruben Amorim’s side next season, so it could be that he’ll soon be on his way out.

Rasmus Hojlund has been the subject of transfer speculation after poor season for Manchester United

Hojlund looked like an exciting prospect when he first joined MUFC, but he’s been really poor, especially in his second season in England.

It’s not too surprising that there’s now growing talk of the young forward moving on, with the Sun recently claiming he could return to his former club Atalanta as part of a swap deal for Ademola Lookman.

United surely need to find a buyer for Hojlund, or at the very least loan him out and see if that can put him in the shop window.

In general, fans should probably be prepared for a big summer of change at United, with so much of this current squad looking far from good enough.

The club have made some poor recruitment choices in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and that likely means that Hojlund will be just one of many players to be sent packing this summer.

Others like Marcus Rashford and Antony are currently out on loan and also seem likely to be offloaded, while others like Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are heading towards the end of their contracts.