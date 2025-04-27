Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on, during a pitch inspection. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, and he has not signed an extension with the club yet. Real Madrid are expected to secure his signature on a free transfer, and a report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool have already moved on from the player, and he is no longer part of Arne Slot’s plans.

Initially, there were rumours that Liverpool could try and convince the player to sign an extension, but it seems that there is no way back for the defender.

He has been an exceptional servant for Liverpool over the years, and he has helped them win several major trophies. He will look to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career now. The report claims that Real Madrid believe that they have already won the race to sign him, and he is expected to link up with his international teammate, Jude Bellingham, at the Spanish club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be a star for Real Madrid

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would represent a masterstroke for any club. There is no doubt that the 26-year-old is a world-class player. Although he is a right back, he is one of the best passers in world football, and he could add a new dimension to the Real Madrid attack.

The Spanish giants are widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for any player. The England international can hardly be blamed for his desire to join them. He has proven himself in the Premier League, and he has nothing left to win in English football.