Arsenal defender William Saliba has been exceptional since joining the London club, and he is regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world right now.

The 24-year-old defender was recently asked whether he feels that he is the best defender in the world, and the player has revealed that he is certainly one of the best in his position. However, he needs to improve more to become the best defender in the world.

Saliba said to Telefoot, “I think I am one of the best, but not yet the best defender in the world. I can still become much better one day, I hope to improve.”

William Saliba is an extraordinary talent

The 24-year-old has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid in recent months, and it is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him. He is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the world, and he has helped Arsenal fight for the league title in recent seasons.

The Gunners have been extremely disciplined defensively, and Saliba is one of the main reasons why they have been so organised at the back. He has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue to improve and establish himself as the best defender in the world.

There is no doubt that he is an asset for Arsenal, and the Gunners should look to hold onto him for as long as possible. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming season, and they need top-class players like Saliba to compete with the elite clubs.

The 24-year-old will look to establish himself as a key player for his country now.