A general view of fans of Tottenham Hotspur as players of Tottenham Hotspur huddle. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from TBR Football, clubs from Saudi Arabia, Spain and Italy are keen on signing the International defensive midfielder. He has been linked with Aston Villa from the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has been a useful player for Tottenham since joining the club from Brighton. However, his performances have been underwhelming this season, and he has been linked with an exit. This could be the right time for Tottenham to cash in on the player and bring in an upgrade.

The report claims that the Mali International is almost certainly on his way out this summer as Tottenham prepare for a major overhaul. It has been a disappointing season for them, and they are 16th in the league table. A club of their stature should be fighting for Champions League qualification and domestic trophies.

The season has not gone according to plan for Tottenham, and they need to make changes in the summer. They are expected to bring a quality manager, and they should look to replace some of their underperformers as well.

Yves Bissouma could use a fresh start

There is no doubt that the 28-year-old defensive midfielder could be a quality player for most teams, but he has not been able to live up to expectations. At 28, he is unlikely to improve in the coming seasons. It would be ideal for Tottenham to move him on and bring in a younger and more talented alternative.

Bissouma has the quality to play in Spain and Italy. The midfielder will be desperate to get back to his best and get his career back on track as well. He will be hoping to join a competitive team, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.