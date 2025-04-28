“He wants to play for Chelsea” – 31 goal attacker wants Stamford Bridge move

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window, and a major addition could be closer than fans might think.

According to former midfielder John Obi Mikel, Victor Osimhen is eager to join the Blues and completing the deal should be relatively straightforward.

The Blues are looking to sign a new striker this summer who can lead their attack next season.

Although they have Nicolas Jackson in the squad, they are looking to improve their attacking options and Osimhen is the player they are targeting.

Having failed to sign him last season, the Premier League giants are ready to make their move again.

Mikel believes Chelsea have done their homework on the Nigeria international attacker.

Last summer, the club were deep into negotiations with Napoli to secure Osimhen’s signature, but talks ultimately broke down late in the process.

Now, with the groundwork already laid, Mikel insists that the final steps to complete the move should be much easier.

Speaking in an interview (cited via X), Mikel explained:

“He wants to play for Chelsea. I know where we stopped in terms of the contract, I know where we are. It’s an easy fix, because we’ve done all the hard work last summer.”

Osimhen would be a phenomenal signing for Chelsea

Despite their recent 1-0 victory over Everton, where Nicolas Jackson ended his goal drought, Chelsea’s attacking struggles throughout the season have been glaring.

Osimhen, widely regarded as one of Europe’s most lethal strikers, would be a transformational signing.

He has scored 31 goals for Galatasaray this season and once again shown his quality at the top level.

Chelsea have been tracking several elite strikers across Europe but still view Osimhen as a top option, someone who can deliver immediately and match the physical demands of Premier League football.

