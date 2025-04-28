Chelsea fans show their support during a match at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on signing the African midfielder Aboubacar Maiga at the end of the season.

The talented young African midfielder has attracted the attention of Barcelona and Manchester City as well. The Spanish giants have a partnership with Academie Africa Foot, and they could have an advantage in the race to sign the 16-year-old, as per TBR Football.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign Maiga in the coming months.

The talented young African midfielder could be tempted to move to the Premier League. It would be a huge step in his career, and he would get to test himself at a high level. He is unlikely to start for them right away, and he could join up with the academy squad.

Aboubacar Maiga could fancy a big move

‼️Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all showing active interest in signing 16-year-old Malian midfielder Aboubacar Maiga.



Chelsea and Manchester United have done well to nurture talented young players over the years, and they could play a key role in his development. They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 16-year-old could develop into an important first-team player for them in future.

Beating Barcelona and Manchester City to his signature will not be easy. Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and any player will be attracted to the idea of joining them. Furthermore, the partnership with Academie Africa Foot will certainly put them in the driving seat.

It remains to be seen whether they can land the talented young midfielder this summer. Barcelona have their financial limitations, and they will not be able to spend heavily on established stars. They need to build sustainably, and signing talented young players will be a priority for them.

It will be interesting to see where the 16-year-old ends up eventually.