Exclusive: Man United put 13 G/A star on the market with new signing imminent

As Manchester United edge closer to finalising the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, the club has made a major decision regarding their current forward line.

According to Caught Offside sources, Rasmus Hojlund has been put on the market by manager Ruben Amorim.

United are prepared to listen to offers for the Danish striker during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Despite being only 22 years old and showing flashes of promise this season, Hojlund’s inconsistency and the need for new and proven attacker in the team has put the striker’s future in trouble at Man United.

At present, the strongest interest comes from Serie A, with Juventus and Napoli both keenly monitoring Hojlund’s situation.

Juventus, who are preparing to overhaul their attacking line by moving on from Dusan Vlahovic and refusing to pursue a permanent deal for Randal Kolo Muani, view Hojlund as one of their primary targets.

Meanwhile, Napoli are also positioning themselves for a move. With the club determined to convince Antonio Conte to stay for another season, they are prioritising key reinforcements.

Hojlund has long been admired by Conte, who wanted an additional striker to support Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Given Napoli’s need to compete on multiple fronts next season, Serie A, Champions League, and Coppa Italia, they are looking to add more firepower to their attack.

Hojlund’s time at Man United is coming to an end

Man United are understood to be looking for a minimum of €60 million to part ways with Hojlund.

While his Manchester United career may not have met expectations, he is still highly rated in the football world and considering his young age, there is still room for development in the future.

The Danish striker has scored nine goals this season and provided four assists for the Red Devils.

Along with Hojlund, experienced midfielder Casemiro could be another player heading out of the club this summer.

