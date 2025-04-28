Gary Neville, former English footballer and current television pundit, presents with NBC Sport. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool wrapped up the Premier League title with a comprehensive victory over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

The Reds have now won the 20th league title in their history, and they are now on level terms with bitter rivals, Manchester United. It has been a long wait for Liverpool, but they have finally managed to climb to the summit of English football once again.

Former Manchester United Star, Gary Neville, believes that Liverpool are now the biggest club in England, especially because of their accomplishments in European football. Liverpool have six Champions League titles compared to the three Manchester United have won, and therefore it certainly makes sense to regard them as the biggest club in the country.

Speaking up on the debate between, who is the biggest club in the country between Liverpool and Manchester United, Neville said: “The painful thing is, unfortunately, is that the debate is over”.

Gary Neville believes Liverpool’s European and domestic success now means they’re the biggest club in England 👀 pic.twitter.com/HQfr7K9y9i — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 27, 2025

Gary Neville claim will leave Man United fans frustrated

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can build on their success and come back stronger next season. They have a talented squad, and with a couple of intelligent additions, there is no reason why they cannot win more titles in the coming seasons.

They will certainly look to surpass Manchester United with another title win next season.

Meanwhile, the claim from Neville will certainly leave Manchester United fans disappointed, and even though they will hate to admit it, the Reds are clearly back on the perch once again. It has been a disastrous campaign from Manchester United, and they are set to finish in the mid-table positions. It remains to be seen whether they can win the UEFA Europa League and finish on a high.

Their failures, coupled with Liverpool’s title win, will certainly leave a better taste in the mouth for Manchester United fans.