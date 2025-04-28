(Photo by Joe Prior/Getty Images)

Jamie Vardy has been encouraged to consider a sentimental return to his roots, with former Premier League midfielder Lee Hendrie describing a potential move to Sheffield Wednesday as a “fabulous” next step in his illustrious career.

Vardy is set to leave Leicester City this summer once his contract at the King Power Stadium officially expires, bringing an end to a remarkable chapter in the club’s history.

The 38-year-old famously spearheaded Leicester’s astonishing rise from the Championship to Premier League champions, and even last season, he demonstrated his enduring class by firing the Foxes back to the top flight with 18 league goals.

Despite a quieter campaign in the Premier League this term, Vardy has made it clear he has no plans to retire just yet.

Speaking to Football League World, Hendrie suggested that a move to Sheffield Wednesday, Vardy’s boyhood club, could be the perfect way for the striker to continue his career.

“Obviously he’s out of contract and it’s widely known he’s an Owls fan,” Hendrie told Football League World.

“I think most clubs will be looking at Jamie Vardy and think that they could certainly sign him.

“He’s got so much potential, even at the age he’s at, at the moment, and obviously a free transfer, so I think it would appeal to most clubs in the Championship knowing that he’s capable of still scoring goals.

“We know that he’s probably struggled a bit this season being in the Premier League, so you do feel that the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, if the links are there and there’s a possibility that it ticks all the boxes for Jamie Vardy, you’d think that yes, that would be a fabulous move.

“You’d think that Sheffield Wednesday are on the up and it looks like maybe there’s potential for selling the football club, which might just inspire him to go there.”

Jamie Vardy was always loyal to Leicester City

From non-league football to Premier League royalty, Vardy’s journey is football miracle.

Season after season, he tore apart defenses and proved himself at the top level.

During his time at Leicester City, he was chased by a number of top Premier League clubs but he decided to stay at Leicester and prove his loyalty to the club that gave him the chance to prove himself.

Along with Vardy, Ruud Van Nistelrooy could also be heading out of the club soon.

