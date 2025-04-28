Leicester City eyeing 39-year-old manager to replace Ruud Van Nistelrooy

(Photo by Joe Prior/Getty Images)

With Leicester City getting relegated from the Premier League in the leadership of manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy, they have started looking for a new manager.

The Dutch manager has failed in his time at the King Power Stadium and even though he is keen to manage the club in the Championship next season, he could be shown the exit door soon.

According to The Sun, Leicester and Scottish giants Rangers are both eyeing a move for Russell Martin, the highly-rated former manager of Southampton.

Leicester have won just three of their last 23 matches across all competitions.

Their latest defeat, a humbling 3-0 loss to Wolves, leaves them stranded in 19th place with only 18 points, making relegation a mathematical certainty.

With their return to the Championship confirmed, Leicester’s board appear to be exploring a managerial change.

At just 39 years old, Martin has already built a reputation for instilling an attractive, possession-based style of football.

During his tenure at Swansea City, he guided a young squad to respectable finishes despite limited resources.

His success at Swansea earned him a move to Southampton, where he masterminded their return to the Premier League during the 2023-24 season.

Martin’s approach focuses on dominating possession, building from the back, and developing young players.

Leicester City face competition from Rangers to appoint Martin

If Leicester can act swiftly, Martin could be the man to oversee a rebuild aimed not only at promotion but at re-establishing a proper football philosophy.

It remains to be seen if Rangers are going to step up their interest in the Leicester City target.

Liam Rosenior is another manager on the radar of the former Premier League champions.

Along with Van Nistelrooy, midfielder Harry Winks could also be heading out of the club after his poor performances this season.

“Don’t rule out…”: Journalist tips Leicester icon to seal surprise move this summer