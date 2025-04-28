Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the AS Monaco attacker Eliesse Ben Seghir at the end of the season, and they will face competition from Manchester City.

The two Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old attacker’s development, and they have made enquiries for the player. According to a report from L’Equipe, the player is valued at €30 million.

Liverpool and Manchester City certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their enquiry with an official offer to sign the player.

Eliesse Ben Seghir would be a solid addition

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for both clubs. Manchester City and Liverpool need more goals and creativity on the flanks, and the 20-year-old winger could be the ideal acquisition. He has 13 goal contributions this season.

Although Ben Seghir is naturally a left-sided winger, he is versatile enough to operate on either flank. The two clubs could groom him into a future star. The opportunity to join Liverpool or Manchester City will be quite exciting for the youngster as well. They have been fighting for major trophies regularly, and they have quality managers at their disposal. They could help him fulfil his ambitions.

Liverpool are looking at multiple attacking options this summer.

Meanwhile, the player has struggled for regular game time this season, but he has impressed with his cameos. The report claims that he is frustrated with the lack of gametime, and it will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs can convince him to leave this summer with first-team assurances.

He has the technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could develop into a reliable Premier League attacker with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.