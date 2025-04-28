Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, speaks to the Liverpool owners. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to bring in a quality defensive midfielder, and they have identified Adam Wharton as a potential target.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for Crystal Palace, and he has established himself as one of the best young players in the Premier League. According to a report via Fichajes, Liverpool are preparing a £50 million offer to sign the player.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince Crystal Palace to sell the player. The London club might find it difficult to turn down a substantial offer for the midfielder. £50 million is a significant offer for the talented young midfielder.

The player has been linked with Arsenal, and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Even though Wharton is largely unproven at the highest level, he is a phenomenal talent with a bright future. Liverpool will certainly hope to guide him in the coming seasons and nurture him into a star. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has labelled him as an “excellent” player.

Liverpool need Adam Wharton

The 21-year-old could be tempted to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. Liverpool could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies and compete in the Champions League. He will help them tighten up at the back, and his arrival will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom as well.

Liverpool need more depth in the middle of the park, and the England international could be a solid long-term investment for them. He has the potential to justify the £50 million investment in future, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Liverpool need to keep improving their squad if they want to win the league title once again. They will be hoping to do well in the Champions League next year as well.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool submit an official offer for the player in the coming weeks.