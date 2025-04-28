(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In what could be one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, Jack Grealish could return to Aston Villa.

The Manchester City star, who left Villa Park in 2021 for a record £100 million move, could be heading back to his boyhood club and the deal might involve Morgan Rogers moving the other way.

Despite a largely successful season under Unai Emery, which saw Villa reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the FA Cup, the campaign ended on a sour note.

They had a great chance of qualifying to the FA Cup final but they bottled it. In the Champions League, they performed well and went out against Paris Saint-Germain who are one of the favourites to win.

Their league form has been up and down and it is clear that they need more quality in the team.

Speaking exclusively to Villa News, former Villa scout Bryan King revealed he believes Grealish’s return to the Midlands is highly likely.

“Grealish will return to the Midlands,” King said.

“It is fine for him to be living where he is living at the moment. However, his home is the Midlands.”

“I could see him going back to Villa, if there was going to be a deal concerning Rogers, I would think he would be part of it, if Manchester City were after that kind of player.”

Morgan Rogers to Man City?

Rogers, despite a disappointing showing against Palace in the FA Cup, has had an outstanding season under Emery.

The 22-year-old has racked up 14 goals and 13 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, catching the eye of several top clubs including Manchester City.

While the idea of Grealish returning would undoubtedly thrill fans, Aston Villa would have a difficult decision to make regarding Rogers.

At just 22, he has enormous potential and could become one of the Premier League’s best players over the next few seasons.

Tottenham, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are all interested in a move for Grealish.

