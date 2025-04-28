(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are on the brink of completing the signing of Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres, according to Football Insider.

Sources have told Football Insider that United are confident the deal is a “done deal” after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The 26-year-old Swedish striker has been United’s top attacking target ever since Amorim’s arrival, with the two enjoying a strong relationship from their time together at Sporting.

After the consistent struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season, it has become clear for a long time that United will be signing a new attacker this summer.

The Red Devils are currently involved in negotiations with Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha.

However, they plan to sign another attacker and the report from Football Insider has further confirmed the club’s intention to add more firepower to their attacking line.

United remain hopeful of securing Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League, a factor that could sweeten Gyokeres’ arrival but is not seen as decisive.

Man United win the race to sign Gyokeres because of Amorim

The presence of Amorim at Old Trafford has swung the transfer in their favour.

Man United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal have also been interested in a move for the Sweden international attacker but the club from Manchester have the edge in the race ow and they feel that they already have the signing done.

Gyokeres’ form this season has been nothing short of sensational. He has scored 52 goals and recorded 12 assists in just 48 appearances for Sporting, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most lethal forwards.

It is easy to see why some of the biggest clubs are interested in signing him due to his highly impressive stats.

Gyokeres possibly arriving at Old Trafford would mean Rasmus Hojlund would be heading out of the club.

